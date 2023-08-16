2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement, named in England's squad that will take on New Zealand

With Stokes ending his ODI hiatus, he should also be part of the England's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup unless he is forced to miss the event due to an injury. Stokes played a match-winning knock of 84 not-out against the New Zealand at Lord's in the final of the 2019 ICC Men's ODI World Cup that helped England clinch their first ODI World Cup.

England's 2019 World Cup winning hero Ben Stokes has reversed his retirement from ODI cricket. Stokes decision to come out of retirement was confirmed when he was named in the England's ODI squad that will take on New Zealand in a four-match series next month.

Media reports suggested that Stokes is very likely to come back from his ODI retirement as England look to defend its crown at the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India starting October 5. With Stokes being named in the England's ODI squad for the series against New Zealand, Stokes coming out of retirement has now been confirmed.

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.", England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright said on Stokes coming back to play ODI cricket once more.

Stokes retired from ODIs last July after he was appointed as the Test skipper. The 32-year-old's last ODI match was against South Africa at Chester-le-Street on July 19, 2022. Stokes has so far played 105 ODI games, scored 2924 runs and picked 74 wickets. Stokes played a match-winning knock of 84 not-out against the New Zealand at Lord's in the final of the 2019 ICC Men's ODI World Cup that helped England clinch their first ODI World Cup.

