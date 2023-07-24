20-year-old student dies of heart attack after running marathon in Madurai

A young college student suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, July 23, right after participating in a marathon for Blood donation in Madurai.

A 20-year-old college student died of a cardiac arrest after participating in a marathon in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, July 23. The deceased has been identified as M Dinesh Kumar from Kallakurichi. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree at a private college in Madurai.

Dinesh participated in the ‘Uthiram 2023’ marathon organised on Sunday to promote blood donation. The event was flagged off by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy.

After the successful completion of the marathon in the morning, Dinesh appeared to be in good health for an hour. However, later he complained about uneasiness and discomfort, according to his friends. They took him to the Rajaji Government Hospital, where Dinesh was admitted to the emergency ward around 8:45 AM. The friends informed the doctors that Dinesh had an epileptic history.

However, hours after he was admitted, Dinesh suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at around 10:45 AM, according to the authorities.

A police complaint has been filed in the case and an investigation is underway.

This incident has stirred a debate on social media with many users suspecting the lack of awareness regarding the marathon running.

A tweet by local Thanthi TV has drawn mixed reactions from users with many raising questions over the lack of adequate precautionary measures during the marathon event.

“Dinesh, a college student who took part in a marathon in Madurai, fainted and died. Principal of Madurai Rajaji Hospital explained that student Dinesh died due to a heart attack,” tweeted Thanthi TV.

A user suggested, “One should not go to a marathon without practising it before 2-3 weeks minimum. Staying hydrated is very important.”

“Senseless, waste of life. Organisers should understand that such activities should be conducted during winter or spring, and not in hot summer," another said.

The third user said, “Marathon event organisers have to put a disclaimer that sudden running without practice may lead to fatal issues. Honestly, many people are unaware of this and think they can run two to five km.”

There has been a rise in the number of heart attack c ases after workouts in gyms or heavy physical exercises in recent months. Earlier this month a 31-year-old man in Khammam town of Telangana died of a heart attack after a workout session in a gym.