12 fans pass away in stampede at football stadium in El Savador capital: Report

Twelve people passed away in a stampede at the Cuscatlan stadium in El Savador’s capital San Savador on Saturday, Reuters reports. Additionally, an unspecified number of people suffered injuries during the second leg of the playoff fixture between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS. The match was suspended after the stampede broke out amongst the general section of spectators in the stadium.

“The Salvadoran Football Federation deeply regrets the events that occurred at the Cuscatlan Stadium. It also expresses solidarity with the relatives of those affected and deceased in this incident,” the federation declared on their official Twitter handle.

Nayub Bukele, El Savador President, has explained that the National Civil Police and the Attorney General’s Office will be carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident. “Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, box office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the federation also called up a meeting with a Security Commission of Sports Venues on Sunday to probe into the events.

Bukele reportedly described the incident as unprecedented. It broke out at a time when a large number of fans made an attempt to enter the venue despite the gates to the stadium being closed. Local media has apparently released footage showing fans pulling down barricades at the entrance of the stadium. Officials also believe that certain supporters had been sold fake tickets, Goal reports.

El Salvador’s Civil Protection representative Luis Alonso Amaya revealed that close to 500 people received medical treatment and scores of them were transferred to the hospital as well. The country’s Health Minister Francisco Alibi mentioned that many of the injured people are in a stable condition now and the hospital has reported no deaths.