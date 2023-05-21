English
12 fans pass away in stampede at football stadium in El Savador capital: Report

By Tarkesh Jha  May 21, 2023 9:07:28 PM IST (Published)

An unspecified number of people suffered injuries during the second leg of the playoff fixture between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS. The match was suspended after the stampede broke out amongst the general section of spectators in the stadium.

Twelve people passed away in a stampede at the Cuscatlan stadium in El Savador’s capital San Savador on Saturday, Reuters reports. Additionally, an unspecified number of people suffered injuries during the second leg of the playoff fixture between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS. The match was suspended after the stampede broke out amongst the general section of spectators in the stadium.

“The Salvadoran Football Federation deeply regrets the events that occurred at the Cuscatlan Stadium. It also expresses solidarity with the relatives of those affected and deceased in this incident,” the federation declared on their official Twitter handle.
Nayub Bukele, El Savador President, has explained that the National Civil Police and the Attorney General’s Office will be carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident. “Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, box office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” Bukele wrote on Twitter.
