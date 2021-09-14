Xiaomi smart glasses can make calls, click photos, translate text and…

Xiaomi has introduced its first pair of smart glasses, which can display messages and notifications, make calls, navigate, capture photos and even translate text.

Introducing Xiaomi Smart Glasses! Though at first glance these seem just ordinary glasses, MicroLED optical waveguide imaging technology puts a display in front of your eyes, for our smartest viewing experience yet. pic.twitter.com/CoP8t5GNH6 — leijun (@leijun) September 14, 2021

The smart glasses have a MicroLED imaging technology that makes them look like a normal pair of glasses. The company has used a 0.13 inch MicroLED display on the smart glasses that weigh around 51 grams. MicroLEDs are said to have high pixel density and they allow a more compact display and easier screen integration.

The electronic maker claims that the display chip is around the size of a rice grain. The display is monochrome and it has the ability to reach a peak brightness of two million nits. The glasses also come with an optical waveguide technology that can transmit light beams to the human eye through the microscopic grating structure of the optical waveguide lens.

In a blog, the company explained that there is a grating structure on the inner surface of the lens that will allow the light to be refracted safely into the human eye and to see a complete image.

The tech giant has also shared a video of the futuristic-looking smart glasses. The glasses also use a 5-megapixel camera to capture photos; it translates text in real-time through Xiaomi’s XiaoAI voice assistant. The glasses look like the Snap Spectacles and Facebook’s RayBan Stories.

They also have an indicator light that illuminates when a photo is captured and can also be used as a navigation tool.

The connectivity features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. They run on Android and also feature a touchpad. As of now, there is no information regarding the price and the launch date.

The company will be launching two new smartphones, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, on September 15 at 8 pm.