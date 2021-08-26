Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 to be available from August 30; it will cost…

Xiaomi has launched its Mi Smart Band 6 or Mi Band 6 in India. This is an upgraded model and has a lot more features compared to the Mi Band 5. The Mi Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, and other retail stores. Though officially launched, it will be available for sale from August 30.

The Mi Band 6 has a bigger display screen, new fitness smarts including blood oxygen level or SPO2 tracking and a 14-day battery, which is the same battery life as being offered by Mi Band 5.

The highlight of the Mi Band 6 is its 1.56-inch colour OLED display. This display goes all the way up to the edges, which is nearly 50 percent higher when compared to the Mi Band 5. It is also an all-touch screen with a screen resolution of 152×486 pixels and can cap 450 nits. Though there is no ambient light sensor for automatic adjustment, brightness can be adjusted in the Mi Band 6.

It is scratch resistant as it is protected by a 2.5D scratch-resistant glass and also has an anti-fingerprint coating. One can also customise the display in the Mi Band 6 as it has over 60 watch faces, including animated ones to choose from.

It is a good bet for fitness freaks and those who need medical assistance, as it sports a PPG heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope sensor, can monitor your heart rate and sleep quality index. The device also recognises one’s swimming strokes as this is 5ATM-certified, making it swim-proof.

Among other notable features, it supports 30 professional modes, can auto detect six activities including walking, treadmill, cycling, rowing machine and elliptical, and the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) score shares insights into your workouts.

Over and above all this, the band silently works on sharing your breathing and can give idle alerts if programmed and is compatible with the Mi Fit App and the Xiaomi Wear App. This Mi Band 6 also supports health data by syncing with third-party health apps, including Strava, Google Fit and Apple Health.