With social audio on song, Twitter and others launch Clubhouse-like chat rooms

In an age when everyone is posting videos by the second, audio-only social media platforms are not only getting noticed, they are growing exponentially.

In the first four months of 2021, Clubhouse, the audio-only social platform, claimed to have got 1.6 crore downloads and a valuation of around $4 billion.

What is Social Audio?

Social audio is a form of social media in which users communicate or express via audio on a shared app. This is similar to the chat rooms of the good old days but with interactions happening through real-time conversation or singing, instead of text or video.

Plethora of Audio Apps

After Clubhouse and Spoon (2.6 crore downloads) gained popularity during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Spotify and Reddit also announced similar social audio engagement platforms.

Other niche ones emerged such as Peanut, which unites mothers with mothers-to-be. Quilt and Yoni Circle (with a radio) are also centred around women.

Ethel's Club is a wellness focussed digital platform for people of colour while Somewhere Good lets people share audio info on specified topics.

Audio chat rooms come with multi-fold social possibilities for individuals, corporates and social agencies. Hosts can organise non-profit fundraisers and speakers can conduct panel discussions or moderate seminars while filtering audience questions.

Twitter Spaces

Twitter Spaces is where users can tweet and talk, while unlocking conversations with the magic of the human voice. Twitter said in December 2020 that Spaces allows open, real and unfiltered interactions on any topic for everyone.

FB Live Audio Rooms

On June 21, 2021, Facebook unveiled Live Audio Rooms, soundbites and podcasts to explore social audio experiences for users such as public figures and select niche groups in the US. Select podcasts were shared with listeners in the US.

Users can discover, listen in and join live conversations with public figures, experts and others depending on their preferred topics. Public figures can invite an unlimited number of friends; they can also invite followers to become speakers (limited to 50). Only members are allowed in private chat rooms.

Clubhouse

Clubhouse, the popular social platform, has ended invite-only access . It is now open to all on iOS and Android. Earlier, Clubhouse users had to wait for invites and there was a waiting list.

Clubhouse founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announced 'no invite needed' and 'no waitlist' in a blogpost.

Clubhouse had recently unveiled Backchannel private messaging feature to help speakers coordinate with co-hosts or exchange questions from the audience.

The company intends to unveil more big-ticket features and updates in the coming weeks as part of its endeavour to open a new chapter in its evolution.

Clubhouse claims to have added one crore people since its Android launch. It claims around nine crore direct messages through Backchannel after its launch.

The number of daily rooms has gone up to five lakh from 50,000, as per Clubhouse. Clubhouse claims 50 lakh plus downloads on Android in India.

Enthusiasts say Clubhouse is gearing up to compete with Twitter.

Earlier, the founders wanted a measured growth but now they want to break out after scaling up. Their team strength has crossed 50.