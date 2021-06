WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Flash Calls, according to reports. The development comes days after the Facebook-owned messaging app announced three other new features.

With Flash Calls, verification of user log in will now be possible via an automated verification call instead of the six-digit verification code, according to Live Mint. Logging into the account will be quick and safe, the company said.

The new feature will only be compatible with Android phones as iOS does not offer any public application programming interface (API) to read the call history.

Once Flash Calls is introduced, the user will have the choice of opting for the regular six-digit code for verification or the Flash Call feature. Currently, under development, WhatsApp will automatically call the user’s phone number and disconnect after verification.

WhatsApp will determine which number to verify by checking the last phone number in the phone’s log that is similar to the six-digit code. Simply put, WhatsApp will access the users' phone log after they give permission, read the last phone number in the log, call the user’s number and reverify whether the same number is what they had accessed earlier.

With this, the verification of the user’s identity is made possible. Also, as every phone number is unique, hackers will not be able to con users.

To activate the Flash Call option, WhatsApp would ask for users’ permission to access and manage the user’s phone call log. Once permission is granted, the call will go through automatically. Following concerns regarding security and safety, WhatsApp has reassured that it would check the call history only for this purpose and not misuse it for any other purpose.

Meanwhile, the three other new features to be introduced include disappearing mode, view once, and multi-device access.

WhatsApp had earlier already rolled out its 'disappearing messages' feature, which can be switched on for a particular individual or a group chat, wherein the messages disappear after seven days. The app is now extending this facility to automatically disappear all messages across all chats.

The other feature to be introduced is the ‘view once.’ If activated, this makes the content disappear once the person sees it. However, screenshots can be taken before it disappears.