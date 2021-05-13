WhatsApp's new privacy policy to go live on May 15; here is all you need to know

Despite pushback from users and governments of several nations, WhatsApp has decided to roll out its new privacy policy on May 15 and those who don't accept the new policy are likely to get limited access to WhatsApp features.

The Facebook-owned messaging app had first announced the privacy policy update in January, with a plan to go live with its new privacy policy on February 8. However, the plan was shelved after facing severe backlash across many countries.

What's the New Privacy Policy?

The new privacy policy will enable WhatsApp to use “business conversations” between two people for advertising. This is despite the app's claim that chats are end-to-end encrypted and that it doesn’t have access to private chats or locations.

“When you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you’re saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook,” WhatsApp said in a statement. The company added, “Messaging with businesses is different than messaging with your family or friends.”

What happens if you don't accept the new policy?

According to its FAQ page, WhatsApp will not delete the account of users who do not accept the new privacy policy. However, it has stated that users who do not accept the new policy will not be able to receive incoming calls or notifications. WhatsApp will also stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

WhatsApp will not take away everything in one go, instead it will gradually deprive users of features if the policy change is not accepted on May 15 after persistent reminders, according to the FAQs page.

“For the last several weeks, we've displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update. After giving everyone time to review, we're continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent,” the WhatsApp FAQs page stated.

Alternatives to WhatsApp

In the wake of WhatsApp's new privacy policy roll-out, many users have been reported to shift to other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram. While Signal claims that it does not collect any user data and does not spy on its users, Telegram has been WhatsApp's competitor for the longest time.