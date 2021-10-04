WhatsApp working on new feature, likely to introduce global voice message player

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature to upgrade the existing voice messages function on its platform -- with a global voice message player that will allow its users to listen to voice messages even as they check other recent chats.

This update is in development for beta testers. Besides this, the Facebook-owned company has started giving out an updated disappearing messages feature that will let users choose among 24-hour, 7-day, and 90-day ephemeral durations. This update is currently being rolled out to beta testers on iOS.

As per the latest report by WABetaInfo, the company is testing the updated global voice message player to let users listen to a voice message in a chat even after they leave that chat.

This essentially means that the voice message will be available on the home screen of WhatsApp, pinned on top to allow users to listen to the long voice messages while looking at the recent chats.

The global voice messaging feature is expected to be visible even when the user moves from the chat screen and looks at any other sections of the app. The users will also be able to pause and dismiss the voice message.

WABetaInfo reported that the update was spotted during the development of a recent WhatsApp feature for iOS beta release. However, it is yet to be made available to the beta testers. The company is expected to bring the global voice message player feature for the Android users as well.

The messaging platform has been improving its voice message support for a long time. They have added many features, including playback speed toggles and consecutive voice messages. It is also testing the transcription feature and a seek option to advance the user experience with voice messages. The company is also testing the updated disappearing messages feature, which was introduced last year.