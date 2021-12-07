WhatsApp to allow multiple durations for 'Disappearing Messages'; here’s how to enable it

WhatsApp has announced two updates to its existing 'Disappearing Messages' feature. The instant messaging app will now allow users to increase the time of disappearing messages to 90 days, and additionally, can be turned on by default for its users now. The updates are aimed at increasing the security and privacy of the Meta-owned app.

"We are excited to provide our users with more options to control their messages and how long they stick around, with default disappearing messages and multiple durations," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

WhatsApp had first introduced the disappearing messages feature last year, where messages would automatically be deleted seven days after they had been sent. But now users will be able to set the cut-off date for disappearing messages to 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the previous option of seven days.

"Deciding how long a message lasts should be in your hands. We've become accustomed to leaving a digital copy of just about everything we type without even thinking about it. It's become the equivalent of a note-taker following us around making a permanent record of everything we'’ve said. This is why we introduced disappearing messages last year, and more recently for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once,” the company added in its blog.

To enable the feature, users can tap on any chat and select Disappearing Messages before selecting their chosen timer. Users can also navigate to their privacy settings within the app and turn on default disappearing messages as well. Users will now be able to enable disappearing messages for group chats as well.

"For people who choose to switch on default disappearing messages, we will display a message in your chats that tells people this is the default you've chosen," added the company.