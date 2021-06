Facebook-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out the disappearing photos feature for beta users. Known as 'view once,' it is similar to Instagram’s expiring media feature. The photo will disappear once the receiver has opened it and left the chat on WhatsApp. This feature is only available for Android WhatsApp users.

According to WaBetaInfo’s screenshots, users can send disappearing photos by choosing photos from the gallery. Once selected, tap on the clock-like icon. The app automatically displays this icon near the 'add a caption' bar. A user can send disappearing photos to anyone of their choice. The feature also allows videos and GIFs to disappear.

If the 'view once' button is not visible when sharing media it means your phone does not have this feature. Users can locate this feature in WhatsApp’s 2.21.14.3 Android version.

If a user disables read receipts, they can still see if the receiver has opened the photo or video set to view once. However, the sender will not know when the recipient opens the message though.

In case of group chats, users still have the option of seeing when other participants open expiring photos even if read receipts is disabled. In case a recipient saves or takes screenshots of the video or photo, WhatsApp will not notify the sender as there is no screenshot detection.