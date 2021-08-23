WhatsApp desktop users can become beta testers; here’s how to enrol

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is now launching a public beta version for its desktop app, where macOS and Windows users can enrol as participants in the programme. The beta users will be able to try all the latest features of the Facebook-owned app. WhatsApp, facing competition from various quarters, aims to improve its multi-device support as well as get more people to provide feedback to its backend team.

How to sign up for WhatsApp desktop beta

One has to simply download the latest beta version of WhatsApp desktop for Windows/ macOS from the official website.

The first-time WhatsApp installers of the desktop beta version will automatically become beta testers. For others who have already installed desktop beta and want to be a part of the public beta programme, one must enrol to officially become a beta tester. All beta updates will be received automatically.

WhatsApp is launching a public beta program for WhatsApp Desktop!

The beta program is available for Windows and macOS. Join today to test new features! https://t.co/UCJJ8jfrIs

According to WABetaInfo, the beta version will have some new features on recording voice messages. Users can now see waveforms while they are recording a voice message. Not only that, one can pause the message, listen to the audio, and send the message only if satisfied. The instant messaging platform is already developing this feature for the iOS version.

How to report bugs

WhatsApp for desktop regularly receives updates for the beta channel and as a beta tester, you can now report the bug(s) that you come across if any. Here is how to do it.

Go to WhatsApp Desktop Settings

Click on Contact us

Share the screenshot and hit send

The beta testing team of WhatsApp can then figure out the problem and resolve it.

WhatsApp is also targeting iPad users by launching an iPad WhatsApp version of the app. With the help of multi-device compatibility, users will stay connected to WhatsApp without having to worry about their phone battery running out.