WhatsApp to introduce three new features. Details here

WhatsApp will be getting three new features shortly. This was confirmed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The three features are disappearing mode, view once, and multi-device, as revealed by head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, the Hindustan Times reported.

Though WhatsApp had already rolled out its 'disappearing messages' feature, which can be switched on for a particular individual or a group chat, wherein the messages will disappear after seven days, it is now extending this facility to automatically disappear all messages across all chats.

So with the existing feature, you can choose which chat you want to disappear in a span of seven days. But if the new feature is switched on, all chat messages disappear.

However, it is unclear if the messages will disappear after 24 hours or after a certain number of days like in the existing feature. CNBC TV18 had reported the possibility of a 24-hour option for personal and group chats.

It must be recalled that in November last year, the platform had offered this seven-day limit feature for both Android and iOS users. The idea was "to offer peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent, while remaining practical, so you don't forget what you were chatting about."

The other feature to be introduced is the ‘view once.’ If activated, this makes the content disappear once the person sees it. However, screenshots can be taken before it disappears.

The third, multi-device support feature connects four linked devices and will be rolled out in two months. In this, one can access their chat across multiple devices even without an active internet connection on the main device. Officials also confirmed that they will support iPad and open up the beta for more iOS users.