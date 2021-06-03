WhatsApp to introduce three new features. Details here Updated : June 03, 2021 20:07:44 IST If new disappearing feature is switched on all chats will vanish; clarity awaited on duration Four devices can now be simultaneously connected; rollout expected in 2 months View once will make message disappear automatically once it has been seen Published : June 03, 2021 07:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply