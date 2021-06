Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked IT major Infosys to fix the problems in the new income tax e-filing portal, which was launched on June 7. She said "ease in compliance for the taxpayer" is the government’s top priority.

The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021

Twitter users raised the issues regarding the new income tax e-filing portal. While some had trouble signing in, others couldn’t do much. Sitharaman took note and promised redressal.

Any timeline ? — abhishek gut (@AbhishekGut) June 6, 2021

The newly-launched e-filing portal aims at making the process of e-filing taxes easier for people. It had gone live at 8.45 pm on June 7. The finance ministry had earlier stated that a free software will be provided which will facilitate the preparation of income tax returns (ITR) and faster returns.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said the new portal is integrated with the immediate processing of ITRs to issue quick refunds to taxpayers. All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer.

This new move by the Centre is expected to lead to higher tax compliance, with more and more people filing their taxes on time, in a hassle-free manner. Higher tax compliance will also benefit the Centre’s exchequer.