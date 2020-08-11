  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart tech
Business

Users in India can create virtual visiting cards on Google Search

Updated : August 11, 2020 11:29 AM IST

Both creation of the Card and display of results will be available only on mobile phones. 
For people who share the same name, the Search will show multiple modules, and unique information can help users distinguish between different individuals to find accurate information.
Users in India can create virtual visiting cards on Google Search

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Mother Sumi Systems posts Rs 1,192 cr loss for Q1

Mother Sumi Systems posts Rs 1,192 cr loss for Q1

Shree Cement shares fall 5% post Q1 results. Should you sell?

Shree Cement shares fall 5% post Q1 results. Should you sell?

Bank of Baroda shares fall 3% on weak Q1 earnings. Here’s what brokerages say

Bank of Baroda shares fall 3% on weak Q1 earnings. Here’s what brokerages say

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement