Smart Tech
Unread emails make 60% millennials anxious, 49% check WhatsApp on waking up, says report
Updated : January 24, 2020 06:37 PM IST
About 63 percent millennials agreed that long emails hampered their workplace productivity.
About 29 percent millennials said they check social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook after waking up in the morning.
Millennials across the globe today are increasingly getting hooked on to the practice of keeping their inbox empty.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more