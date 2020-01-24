Unread emails make 60% millennials anxious, 49% check WhatsApp on waking up, says report

More than 60 percent of the millennials in India feel anxious when they see unread emails in their inbox, according to a survey. WhatsApp remained the preferred app, with 59 percent millennials checking the messaging app upon waking up.

About 29 percent of them check social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook after waking up in the morning, while only 9 percent check emails, according to a survey conducted by Hiver, a leading email collaboration solution for teams.

Millennials across the globe today are increasingly getting hooked on to the practice of keeping their inbox empty or near-empty at all times--popularly known as ‘Inbox Zero’, according to the survey.

The findings also reveal some interesting insights on how emails affect employees’ productivity.

About 63 percent millennials agreed that long emails hampered their workplace productivity, and that they preferred them to be shorter and ‘to the point’. Another 60 percent said that emails can be a good substitute for workplace meetings.

The survey also revealed as many as 2 in 5 millennials get uncomfortable if they haven’t been able to check their work emails for 3-4 hours at a stretch.

The survey was conducted with 600 millennials in India to understand their work email behaviour patterns.