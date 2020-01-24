#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 24
Asian stocks steady as caution on China virus continues
Oil prices fall 2% as spectre of China virus threatens fuel demand
Rupee opens lower at 71.33 per US dollar
Unread emails make 60% millennials anxious, 49% check WhatsApp on waking up, says report

Updated : January 24, 2020 06:37 PM IST

About 63 percent millennials agreed that long emails hampered their workplace productivity.
About 29 percent millennials said they check social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook after waking up in the morning.
Millennials across the globe today are increasingly getting hooked on to the practice of keeping their inbox empty.
