Uber India will hire 250 engineers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as it continues to expand its scope of operations for its engineering and product work. With this recruitment drive, Uber aims to strengthen its rider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk and compliance, Marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety, and finance technology teams.

Uber has stated its expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible. The company also intends to be the backbone of transportation in over 10,000 cities across the globe. The teams spread across Bengaluru and Hyderabad work on Uber’s global mandates and has plans to build new teams who would support its initiatives such as Uber infrastructure, eats, marketplace, risk and payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.

"The business was affected by the second wave of COVID-19 and its priority is to bring back the drivers who left the platform due to the extended lockdowns and safety concerns," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

In January, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had summoned Uber India along with its competitor Ola Cabs for alleged tax evasion of Rs 827 crore and Rs 300 crore, respectively. The allegations were both these rides hailing app companies had not paid GST on the incentives paid to drivers and also not paid GST on ride cancellations charged to consumers.