The launch of Twitter’s 'Super Follows' paid service -- that will allow adult users with over 10,000 followers to charge them for more content -- may be around the corner.

"Twitter is working on Super Follows application," tweeted tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong, who has 1,12,200 followers.

She added that only those having "at least 10,000 followers," who "have posted at least 25 tweets" in the past 30 days and are "at least 18 years old" could have the feature, which was announced in February.

https://twitter.com/wongmjane/status/1401574554787479557

Now the look of the paid feature is out.

According to the findings by Wong, people following adult and regular Twitter users with a huge fan following would be labelled as 'Super Followers' for a charge.

Among other perks, 'Super Followers' would get bonus content -- exclusive tweets -- from the user.

With the pay-for-post feature, Twitter aims to build specific communities around particular topics. With the 'Super Follows' application, adult Twitter users can charge their followers and give them access to bonus content, including extra tweets, access to a community group, subscription to a newsletter, or a badge indicating the user’s support.

According to India Today, Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a mock example showing a user charging his followers $4.99 per month for the perks.

According to a tweet on the probable profile page of users with 'Super Follows' feature, posted by Wong in May, a Super Follow button is likely to appear in two different designs -- a small circular one and a big one.

Twitter will also show a cash button for tipping, the Tip Jar. Twitter is working on making the colour scheme more monochromatic, besides using its new Chirp font.

Twitter has been working on monetising the platform for quite some time. Recent reports suggest that Twitter could soon launch its subscription service Twitter Blue in the United States, extending it to India for Rs 269.

Users buying the subscription will get added benefits like various colour themes, custom app icons, collection feature, reader mode and undo button.

Among other features, Twitter is also working on 'See Top or Latest requests' options, said Wong in another tweet.