Twitter announced in a blog post that it is opening its audio only voice chat platform Spaces for certain users to hold paid events. Ticketed Spaces will allow the users to host paid live audio chat sessions on their profiles.

This is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. Twitter aims to help users to monetise their presence using the platform and Ticketed Spaces is just one of the many features.

Twitter Spaces lets a host stream voice chats with other Twitter users and audience members can either listen in or become part of the conversation during a session.

Ticketed Spaces will shortly be available through an application process, asking users to sign up and adhere to Twitter's rules around paid events. There are some conditions that the host should comply with.

A Twitter user should have a minimum 1,000 followers, should have hosted three Spaces in the past 30 days and should be at least 18 years old to qualify for hosting a paid event on Spaces.

After the application process, the user (host) can select a ticket quantity for the Space and set a price. After deductions of the app store fees (Google Play Store or Apple’s iOS) the users will be eligible for 80 percent of the earnings.

According to the Verge, Twitter Spaces is partnering with Stripe for payments. After app store purchases of say 30 percent, the rest of the payment will be split between the user and Twitter with the latter taking 20 percent of the ticket sales. Twitter will be covering the costs of the transactions fees that Stripe would charge.

Twitter Spaces was launched in India recently. Currently, anyone with 600 or more followers on Twitter has the Spaces feature. However, in India it is available to all users and is not subject to follower count. This was done to ease the communication flow in the pandemic situation.