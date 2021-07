A new feature, which enables individuals to use security keys as the sole two-factor authentication (2FA) method for logging into Twitter accounts, is live on both its mobile app and website. However, there is no backup method.

Earlier this year, Twitter had added the feature of registering multiple security keys on one’s account. Twitter says this is important because everyone may not want to share their phone number with the micro-blogging site.

Twitter has been encouraging the use of 2FA, considered the most secure way of logging into one’s account, for long. It added the use of security keys as one of several 2FA options in 2018. Three years later, this remains the only way to log into one’s Twitter account.

According to a Twitter blog post of June 30, physical security keys are the most effective form of 2FA. "Security keys are small devices that act like keys to your house," read the post, adding that just like a physical key unlocks the door to one’s home, a security key gives access to their Twitter account.

Benefits of Security Keys

According to the blog, security keys have built-in protections -- FIDO and WebAuthn security standards -- to ensure that one’s information can’t be used to access their account even if the key is used on a phishing site.

Also, security keys can differentiate legitimate sites from malicious ones. They can even block phishing attempts, unlike SMS or verification codes.

Updated Keys

In 2018, when Twitter added the option to use security keys as 2FA, this worked for the website only, and not the mobile app. The app required another form of 2FA.

In 2019, Twitter added the latest WebAuthn standard, which provides an up-to-date authentication method, to its security key support. By opening up the 2FA to more people, Twitter did away with the need to have a phone number for the authentication process. It allowed people to protect their accounts from SIM-swapping attacks.