Twitter is planning to introduce three new features -- Trusted Friends, Facets and blocking certain phrases. These are currently in ideation stage and not in active development mode, the social media giant clarified.

Ever want to Tweet, but not to everybody? We're exploring a bunch of ways to control who can see your Tweets. Here are two early ideas (we’re not building these yet). I’d love your feedback! 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o1lmAQBlnt — A Designer (@a_dsgnr) July 1, 2021

Twitter may introduce the Trusted Friends feature first. By choosing the Trusted Friends option, a sender can limit the audience to their liking ensuring select tweets are only seen by a smaller circle of friends. Speculation is rife that Twitter may introduce a Trusted Friends toggle that could be similar to Instagram’s ‘Close Friend’ feature.

The second feature, Facets, will allow a user to categorise tweets. Users will have more control and they will be able to sort tweets not only under professional or personal categories but interests or hobbies too. It means a user need not follow another person’s account but can just follow someone’s tweets on a particular topic.

The third important feature is allowing users to list certain words or phrases they would not like to see in their replies. Followers would then see these phrases highlighted, alongside a warning to not use this language. An example is the screenshot by Twitter highlighting an expletive alongside a warning. People could ignore the guidance or tweet authors could move these violating replies to the bottom of the conversation.