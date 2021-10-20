Jack Dorsey tweets ‘705742’ and sets crypto twitter abuzz

“705742”. That’s what Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted today, but did not offer any explanation prompting many to speculate that the figure could be related to digital currencies.

Square CEO and a long-time Bitcoin-backer Jack Dorsey last week said the company might jump into the Bitcoin mining business. The price of Bitcoin rose above $62,000 following Dorsey’s tweets.

This could be the reason why some users thought the number in his latest tweet might be a BTC price target.

One user Joseph of Diamond hands @CryptoCPA said: “Is this $BTC price projection?”

Another user Chatoshi @chatoshi_san tweeted: “Twitter and Squares combined Bitcoin purchase target”.

Others queried if it was a block number. Kevin Wood @kwoodnh said: “Something interesting in that block?”

One user thought there was nothing special about the number. Crypto Swap Crypto @CryptoSwpCrypto said: “Nothing special just some numbers. Cool down everyone, you're rushing for nothing.”

Dorsey is popular for his tweets about the crypto market. His previous tweet came last Friday where he spoke about how Square Inc, the company in which he is CEO, is considering following a hardware wallet model.

“Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community. First some thoughts and questions.”

In September, Twitter said it would let users send and receive tips using Bitcoin.

Twitter has not yet replied to the comments on Dorsey’s tweet.

In March this year, Dorsey auctioned off his first tweet, which read "just setting up my twttr," for charity to a Malaysia-based buyer.

The tweet, which was bought with ether cryptocurrency, was valued at an equivalent of $2.9 million. Dorsey’s first tweet was published on March 21, 2006.