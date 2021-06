Truecaller’s new update has introduced three anticipated features for its Android users -- group voice calls, smart SMS, and inbox cleaner. Group voice calls will allow users to make calls with up to eight people simultaneously, while smart SMS will filter out spam texts, categorise SMSs and remind you of upcoming payments. Inbox cleaner will automatically remove old and unused messages in your phone.

Group Voice Calls

Truecaller users can add up to eight participants for international group calls. Truecaller will identify spam users that get added to the call without the user’s consent. Members of the group call don’t need to be added to the phonebook as well. Participants of the group call will have their city displayed, and voice calls will be secured with symmetric encryption. Truecaller has also said the enhanced connectivity will not compromise on voice clarity. When ringing up other users, the app will indicate if they are in another call or offline.

Smart SMS

The new feature on the app will filter out spam messages much like spam calls are filtered. While the app already highlights important messages like OTPs, bank statements and payment reminders, the new feature updates the existing one.

The company has stated that the feature is built into the app itself and will be available for users even when offline. Though Smart SMS will be region locked to India, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa for now, it will be expanded to the US, Sweden, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt soon.

Inbox Cleaner