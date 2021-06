Smart Tech

These 10 smartphones will get latest Android 12 update

Updated : June 16, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Google has already rolled out the beta 2 versions of Android 12 with several changes and updates. Now it is just a matter of time before the tech giant will allow the new update to be made available on several smartphones. Here is a look at ten smartphones that could soon come with Android 12 updates, as per Gadgets Now:

No 1 | Google Pixel 3 | The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powered device comes with a 5.5-inch FullHD+ display. It also features a 12.2MP rear camera and a dual-camera setup in the front. (Image: FirstPost)

No 2 | Google Pixel 3 XL | Backed by a 3430mAh battery the smartphone offers a 6.3-inch QHD+ display.

No 3 | Google Pixel 3a: It is a midrange smartphone from Google that has been discontinued. (Image: AP)

No 4 | Google Pixel 3aXL | The device was introduced by the tech giant as a cheaper alternative to the Pixel3 and Pixel 3XL models.

No 5 | Google Pixel 4a: The Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch OLED display along with 8MP camera sensor at the front and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform.

No 6 | OnePlus 9 Pro | Launched in April, the device comes with a 48MP main camera that features a custom-designed IMX789 sensor, co-engineered with Sony, with an impressively large 1/1.4-inch sensor.

No 7 | OnePlus 9 | It sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

No 8 | Vivo iQoo 7 | It has a 6.62inch AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. (Representative image: Sahil Mohan Gupta)

No 9 | Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra | The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and costs around Rs 70,000. (Representative image: Sahil Mohan Gupta)

No 10 | Mi 11X Pro | It features revolutionary cameras, the latest flagship Snapdragon 870 and 888 series chipsets, powerful Dolby stereo speakers, 120Hz E4 Super AMOLED display, and fast charging capabilities.

