Spotify has launched a live audio app, Greenroom, which allows users to enter live discussions or to host their own sessions. It will compete with another wildly popular audio-only social media app, Clubhouse. Currently, you need an invitation to join Clubhouse, which isn’t the case with Greenroom. However, Clubhouse is planning to end the invite system soon.

What is Greenroom?

Greenroom is the new app launched by music streaming giant Spotify. The app is a revamped version of the sports-focused audio platform Locker Room. Spotify acquired the developers of Locker Room, Betty Labs.

Greenroom, among other features, will natively record sessions in its live audio rooms. Users will be able to sign in with their current Spotify account information. New users can come in via an onboarding experience.

TechCrunch reported that Spotify will leverage Spotify’s personalisation technology to connect users to content that interest them. Greenroom will also come with chat controls for better experiences on the app. Rooms can already host up to 1,000 people, and the company plans to scale up further.

Greenroom on iOS & Android

Spotify’s Greenroom will be available on both iOS and Android devices in over 135 countries. The app will be available only in English, with other options to be released in the future.

Greenroom vs Clubhouse

One of the main differences between Greenroom and other audio-only social media platforms or features is the live text chat feature that can be enabled for each room by the host. Listeners can give ‘gems’ to speakers as tokens of appreciation, and live audio sessions are recorded by Spotify itself. The recordings will be used by the company for moderation, something that apps like Clubhouse have struggled with, and creators can easily turn sessions into podcasts.