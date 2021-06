Spotify has acquired Podz, a podcast discovery platform that provides short clips of podcasts. The announcement from the Swedish music streaming company comes a day after the launch of Greenroom, Spotify’s live audio room app. Greenroom is going to compete with the incredibly popular audio-based social media app Clubhouse.

Greenroom, among its other features, will natively record sessions for the easy creation of podcasts. With Spotify’s recent announcement of podcast subscriptions, the Swedish company is looking to aggressively market itself in the podcasting space.

Podz uses machine learning algorithms to find key moments from podcast episodes automatically. The algorithm behind the app was trained over 100,000 hours of audio. Podz allows its users to browse through automatically generated short clips from various podcasts. TechCrunch reported that Podz users typically subscribe to over 30 podcasts compared to the industry average of seven, due to the ease of discovering new podcasts through the platform.

Spotify will be using the same technology to increase podcast listenership on its platform. Spotify claims that its app has over 299 million monthly listeners that are spread across 92 markets. The app is already the second most popular platform for podcasts.

Podcasts seem to be the next big thing for Spotify as the company recently announced that it would let podcast creators offer paid subscriptions to listeners. While the company has deferred from taking a share of the subscription income for the first two years, it will start charging 5 percent on subscriptions from 2023. Creators are expected to pay transaction fees through Stripe, Spotify’s payment partner. However, users will not be able to subscribe from within the app’s ecosystem.

Spotify will be facing competition from Apple Podcast, as the latter recently launched its own paid subscription model.