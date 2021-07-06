Soon you'll be able to connect Facebook posts just like Twitter threads

Facebook now wants to give its users a Twitter-like experience. The social media behemoth is in the process of helping users add Facebook posts to a chain link, creating a ‘thread’ on a related subject or topic. A new ‘view post thread’ button will also be added.

Facebook’s new threaded post feature is similar to Twitter’s ‘tweet threads,’ which was introduced way back in 2017.

Facebook has reportedly confirmed the new feature to TechCrunch, saying it is being tested for a small group of prominent people.

This led social media users to wonder if Facebook was reserving this feature to a certain section of users.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and industry commentator, and founder of Geekout, was the first to point out that FB users can now add another post to any previous one; and that all posts in a thread will have the same audience as the first post. Navarra gave an example of what a new threaded post on Facebook would look like.

Facebook’s threaded posts could be helpful during live streaming events, where different visual indicators could connect a series of posts; or for live commentary during events, say experts.

When followers on ‘News Feeds’ see the new post, it will be seen as being connected to the other posts in a thread. The privacy settings for each thread are expected to be the same as the original post.

Twitter had added the ‘thread’ feature to help users make sense of a particular discussion or chat topic, as there was a limit of 140 characters per tweet at the time (now 280 characters). Facebook has no such strict limitations as it allows up to 63,206 characters in each post.

This testing comes on the heels of Facebook announcing its Bulletin newsletter offshoot even as Twitter promotes its Revue newsletter app when you write a thread. Further, Facebook just added a feature similar to what social audio app Clubhouse offers in live audio rooms.