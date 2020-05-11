  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart tech
Business

Shiprocket raises $13 mn from Tribe Capital, Innoven Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments

Updated : May 11, 2020 02:28 PM IST

The latest capital infusion brings Shiprocket's total funding to USD 26 million, a statement said.
Launched by Bigfoot Retail Solutions in 2017, Shiprocket turned profitable in 2018-19 with an annualised revenue run rate between USD 25-30 million.
Shiprocket raises $13 mn from Tribe Capital, Innoven Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments

You May Also Like

Tata Motors shares rise 10% after it shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Motors shares rise 10% after it shelves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space

General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement