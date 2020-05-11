Business Shiprocket raises $13 mn from Tribe Capital, Innoven Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments Updated : May 11, 2020 02:28 PM IST The latest capital infusion brings Shiprocket's total funding to USD 26 million, a statement said. Launched by Bigfoot Retail Solutions in 2017, Shiprocket turned profitable in 2018-19 with an annualised revenue run rate between USD 25-30 million. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365