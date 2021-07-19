Send HD photos, password protect your chat backup on WhatsApp soon

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rolling out new features for its Android beta users. Two of these features reportedly are password protected encrypted chat backup and sharing of HD photos. Encrypted backup in cloud, which is now available, enables all your chats to be password protected. This password is private i.e. not shared with anyone, be it Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, or Apple. WhatsApp will generate a random 64-digit encryption key that can be used to restore the password. In case the password is lost or misplaced, you cannot access your own data.

The other new feature that WhatsApp has added will allow users to share HD photos. With HD photos, you can choose the quality of the photos that you share with your contacts. Currently, there are three different options that are seen.

According to WABetaInfo, the first option, ‘best quality,’ still does not allow users to send very high-quality images. The photos still remain compressed, though from the earlier 70 percent it is now 80 percent. Any picture above 2048x2048 will be resized and the option window will notify the user that images sent under ‘best quality’ are larger and can take longer to send.

The two other expected features are ‘auto’ and ‘data saver’ but there is no information on when these two new options will be released to the public.