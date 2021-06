Samsung may launch its new smartwatch, Galaxy Watch 4, during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, which is taking place in Barcelona on June 28.

The South Korean tech giant had announced that it would be unveiling "its vision for the future of smartwatches" at the MCW 2021.

Hence, expectations are rife that it would be the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung may also introduce new software for the Galaxy smartwatch, besides Buds 2 at the event.

Venue and Timing

The virtual MWC 2021 event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel and Newsroom website, besides the MWC Barcelona site at 7.15 pm CET (10.45 pm in India) on June 28.

Galaxy Watch 4: What to Expect

Size: Leaks ahead of the launch suggest the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would be slimmer than its predecessors, and may come in two sizes -- 42 mm and 46 mm -- in Wi-Fi and LTE models.

Colour: Teasers suggest the Galaxy Watch 4 may come in four colour options -- black, silver, dark green and rose gold.

Features: It is expected to be 5ATM water resistance with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection, and have MIL-STD 810G (military-grade) durability. The watch will likely have GPS support. A leak on Twitter also suggests that the smartwatch will have a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor

Battery: The Watch 4 is reported to have 240mAh battery. The battery life is expected to be more than a day.

Software: It will be the first Samsung smartwatch to have Google's Wear Operating System (OS), along with its original Tizen features.

In May, Google had announced that the next version of Wear OS would have better battery life, run all Play Store apps and include Fitbit features.