Samsung may launch 2 foldable smartphones, Galaxy S21 FE this August to fill Note gap

Samsung Electronics Company may release its new foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, in late August, alongside Galaxy S21 FE, even as it has no plans of launching any new Galaxy Note series phone this year.

Samsung was expected to announce the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 in July and the Galaxy S21FE on August 19, earlier reports had suggested.

The Korean electronics major, however, has not confirmed anything regarding the new phones yet. The two foldable phones and the successor to its Galaxy S20 FE handset may fill in for the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung has not even hinted about Galaxy Z Fold3 so far, even with any teaser on its website or on social media. However, many tech reviewers have been predicting that the Galaxy Z Fold3 could be the South Korean company's first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera and S-Pen stylus.

According to Yonhap News Agency, however, the tech reviewers expect the clamshell-type Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone to come with larger displays and cheaper price tags.

Some of the images of Galaxy Z Flip 3, said to be screenshots of a promo film, have been leaked on the web. As per the images, it has a dual tone finish. There is a wide band in black, while the rest of the body is in different colours -- green, purple, black and white.

Last September, the world's largest smartphone vendor launched Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones. Samsung had launched Galaxy S20 FE, the predecessor of Galaxy S21 FE, a budget model of the flagship Galaxy S21 series in October 2020.

Samsung became the world's top smartphone vendor in the first quarter of 2021 after shipping 77 million smartphones for a market share of 23 percent, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics, Yonhap News reported.