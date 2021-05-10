Samsung may launch 2 foldable smartphones, Galaxy S21 FE this August to fill Note gap Updated : May 10, 2021 08:56:34 IST Korean giant has no plans to launch new Galaxy Note series this year Tech reviewers expect the clamshell-type Galaxy Z Flip3 to have larger displays and cheaper price tags Fold3 may be Samsung's first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera and S-Pen stylus Published : May 10, 2021 08:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply