Samsung has launched its mid-range Galaxy M32 smartphone in India. It will go on sale from June 28.

The new Galaxy M32 will be available in two colours, black and light blue. The device runs on Android 11 and One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy M32 with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage costs Rs 16,999, while the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,999.

For online purchases, one can visit Amazon India's e-commerce site where an offer for ICICI credit and debit card users has also been listed. One can avail of a discount of Rs 1,250 using ICICI Bank cards.

Specifications

Display: The Galaxy M32 will come with an AMOLED display screen of 6.4 inches, FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is touted to have 1.3 times brighter display, even in sunlight, with a peak brightness of 800 nits. Besides, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been used for the face of the device.

Processor: The smartphone has an octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor for multitasking or surfing. The 6GB+128 GB and 4GB+64GB RAM and internal storage are expandable up to 1 TB.

Camera: The phone has a quad-camera setup. The primary lens is 64MP, along with an additional 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is 20MP, housed in a water-drop notch. Besides, there are customised filters. One can create them and save them in gallery after using them.

Battery: The new Galaxy M32 has a 6000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 15W charger. The device, however, can support up to 25W of fast charging. With full charge one can use internet for a full day, listen to 130 hours of music, talk for 40 hours, or see 25 hours of video.