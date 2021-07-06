Samsung Galaxy F22 launched in India: check price, specs and other details here

Samsung launched its fourth smartphone in the Galaxy F series, the Galaxy F22, in India on July 6. The Made in India smartphone by the South Korean tech giant will be available on Flipkart and Samsung India's online stores. The price starts from Rs 12,499, but will be available for Rs 11, 499 on prepaid transactions. The phone will go on sale from 12 noon on July 13

The Galaxy F22 will come in two storage variants. It will be available in two denim colours, black and blue.

The specifications, already listed on Samsung's official website and Flipkart, are as follows.

Display:

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will come with a high definition sAMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and no motion blur. The screen size is 16.23 cm (6.4 inches).

Camera: It will have a quad-camera set-up at the back: a true (main) camera of 48 megapixels (MP); and 8 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth cameras. The front camera for selfies will offer 13 MP.

Battery: The Galaxy F22 has a 6000 mAh battery that would last all day and night. One full charge would give up to 29 hours internet usage time, 35 hours video play time, 133 hours music play time or up to 45 hours of voice call time.

Processor: It will come with an MTK G80 processor for seamless multitasking.

Storage: The dual-SIM F22 will come in two storage options: 6 GB+128 GB and 4 GB+64 GB. It has an expandable memory slot of up to 1 TB.

Operating system: It runs on Android 11.

Safety: It has an option of fast face unlock and a fingerprint scanner on the side. Besides, the smartphone comes with Samsung Pay Mini.