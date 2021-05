Even though Apple hosted its ‘Spring Loaded Event’ last month, there wasn't any official information given out by the company about its next flagship iPhone 13. This isn't very surprising considering that the company usually maintains secrecy and only reveals details about its phones in the second half of the year.

However, though the company has kept mum on the matter, rumours and leaks have given a decent idea on what to expect.

According to reports, iPhone 13 can be expected in four different variants -- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In terms of design, the new line-up is likely going to look almost the same as last year's iPhone. There were rumours of a port-less iPhone, which would offer a completely wireless user experience but according to Ming-Chi Kuo, that's not going to happen. a smaller and perhaps even a shallower notch on the phone can be expected , Macrumors reported.

Reports suggest that Apple will be introducing 120 Hz refresh rate screens on the new iPhone. Apple will be using ProMotion technology in the phone, something which is also used in the iPad Pro. There have been rumours of a fingerprint scanner built into the display but there is no follow-up information about the same.

When we talk about performance, perhaps a move that almost everyone is expecting is that Apple will be shipping its phones with its own A15 Bionic chips. The new chipset will offer some gains in terms of performance and battery life.

Cameras have always been a strong selling point for iPhones and the new iPhone will not be bucking the trend. Analysts expect all four variants to come with the improved camera that was seen in iPhone 12 Pro Max. Rumours suggest that the phones will also have an f/1.8 ultra wide sensor and a Lidar scanner.

iPhones are usually released in September during Apple's launch event and this year's line-up could also be revealed at the event. The price remains speculative but it is unlikely to see a huge jump from last year's models.