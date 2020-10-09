Smart Tech Review: Samsung Galaxy M51 and M31s are perfect smartphones for the layman Updated : October 09, 2020 05:20 PM IST Both devices are for normal people who cares about getting their work done. Both deices have a similar camera system, which is among the best in the price range being offered. The M51 is an impressive buy for Rs 26,999 for a top of the line model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.