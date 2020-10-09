  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market ends higher for 7th day
Asian stocks at two-week high as Trump returns to White House
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Euro catched eye after ECB meet; pound shows resilience, dollar struggle continues
Home Smart tech
Smart Tech

Review: Samsung Galaxy M51 and M31s are perfect smartphones for the layman

Updated : October 09, 2020 05:20 PM IST

Both devices are for normal people who cares about getting their work done.
Both deices have a similar camera system, which is among the best in the price range being offered.
The M51 is an impressive buy for Rs 26,999 for a top of the line model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
Review: Samsung Galaxy M51 and M31s are perfect smartphones for the layman

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

Changes in H-1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

Changes in H-1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh crore

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement