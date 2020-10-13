Smart Tech Review: Apple Watch Series 6 for run, fitness and health Updated : October 13, 2020 02:58 PM IST The smartwatch comes in GPS and GPS + Cellular variants priced at Rs 40,900 and Rs 49,900. Apple claims that the always-On Retina display on Apple Watch Series 6 is up to 2.5 times brighter than Apple Watch Series 5. As far as music is concerned the watch can download songs from Apple Music to its 32GB of total space. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.