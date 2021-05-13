Redmi Watch online sale from May 25 in India; here are the specs and pricing details

Xiaomi has unveiled its first smartwatch in India, alongside its Redmi Note 10S. The Redmi Watch, priced at Rs 3,999, will go on sale from May 25 on the official website of Xiaomi India and online retail store Flipkart.

The Redmi Watch will compete with budget smartwatches from Amazfit, Noise and Realme in India.

Here is a look at the specifications of the first smartwatch from the popular Chinese phone manufacturer.

Display

The Redmi Watch comes with a 1.4-inch TFT colour display with support for a maximum 350 nits peak brightness and a resolution of 320×320 pixels. Its intuitive auto-brightness feature understands the environment and adjusts itself.

Design

It features a 2.5D curved glass cover and a single button on the right side. There are over 200 watch face options in three kinds of cases. The straps are skin-friendly and ultra-soft, available in four colours – ivory, blue, black and olive. With these, Mi claims there could be over 2,400 customised combinations.

Navigation

The smartwatch has GLONASS and GPS support, besides Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The company claims that equipped with this dual satellite positioning system and multiple smart sensors, the watch can accurately track the user’s trajectory, speed, distance and calories burnt precisely.

According to Telecom Talk, the Redmi Watch supports a number of sensors, including a three-axis acceleration sensor, PPG heart-rate sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor and a gyroscope. The smartwatch has 11 fitness modes, including indoor cycling, walking, swimming, trail running and hiking.

The users can also monitor their sleep and heartbeat rate, besides getting guided breathing support, step count and air pressure detection.

Performance

The company claims that the Redmi Watch has up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. Since the watch doesn’t support speed charging, it will take around 2 hours for a full charge. Besides, it has 5 ATM water-resistance certification.

Integration