Redmi Watch online sale from May 25 in India; here are the specs and pricing details Updated : May 13, 2021 06:28:13 IST Redmi Watch, Xiaomi's first smartwatch, will be launching alongside Note 10S Redmi watch will be available at a starting price of Rs 3999 in India Redmi watch will be sold through Xiaomi India's website and Flipkart Published : May 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST