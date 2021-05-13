  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart tech

Redmi Watch online sale from May 25 in India; here are the specs and pricing details

Updated : May 13, 2021 06:28:13 IST

Redmi Watch, Xiaomi’s first smartwatch, will be launching alongside Note 10S
Redmi watch will be available at a starting price of Rs 3999 in India
Redmi watch will be sold through Xiaomi India’s website and Flipkart
Redmi Watch online sale from May 25 in India; here are the specs and pricing details
Published : May 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement