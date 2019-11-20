Redmi Note 8 Pro sale to go live today at 12 pm: Check variants, price, offers

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro will be up for grabs in another flash sale today at 12 pm. The phone can be bought on AmazonIndia.com, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across the country.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro as the successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro last month. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup and has a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has multiple colour options to choose from.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, variants

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 128GB storage option (with 6 GB RAM) carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model available for Rs. 17,999.

The smartphone comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.

Those having the Axis Bank debit and credit cards will get an instant discount of 10 percent. The Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits after recharging with the Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 prepaid plans.