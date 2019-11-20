#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Redmi Note 8 Pro sale to go live today at 12 pm: Check variants, price, offers

Updated : November 20, 2019 11:35 AM IST

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro will be up for grabs in another flash sale today at 12 pm on AmazonIndia.com, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across India.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options.
Redmi Note 8 Pro sale to go live today at 12 pm: Check variants, price, offers
