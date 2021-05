Four days after hinting at the launch of a new smartphone in the country, Xiaomi has confirmed the arrival of its Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13.

According to a Gadgets 360 report, Xiaomi will hold the launch event virtually through the company's social media channels at noon. The 'special #LaunchFromHome event' will be live-streamed via social media platforms like YouTube. Its price and availability will be announced at the event.

Earlier on April 30, Redmi India had tweeted: "Brace yourselves folks, there's going to be a new player in town! We're dropping hints but are you #savage enough to spot 'em! Ready, set, go! Don't forget to RT if you think you got them all right."

At the time, many speculated it to be Redmi Note 10S as the teased specifications were similar to the phone that was launched last month globally.

Specifications

Globally, Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2, 400 pixels) AMOLED hole-punch display with low blue light certification by SGS. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging feature.

The Redmi Note 10S has 8GB RAM and internal storage up to 128GB.

The Note 10S has a quad-camera setup -- a 64-megapixel (MP) main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, 8-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field-of-view), 2-MP macro sensor (f/2.4 aperture) and a 2-MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture). In the front, the phone has a 13MP sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The phone also has a side fingerprint sensor and supports an AI face unlock, according to Gadgets 360. The new phone has a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth v5 among other connectivity options.

The recent teaser showed the phone could come in three colour options -- blue, dark grey, and white.

Expected price

Even as the actual price of the Redmi Note 10S will be revealed on May 13, the new smartphone in the Redmi Note series is expected to be available at a starting price below Rs 15,000. The Redmi Note 10 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499. The Redmi Note 10S is expected to be priced a little higher considering the features.