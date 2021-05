Realme recently teased that the company is working on a new handset that will be using the recently released Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. But according to the latest leaks, the company has another handset in development, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 on board. The phones are expected to be launched on June 18, a report suggests.

The leaks came from the known digital tipster Digital Chat Station who operates their account on the Chinese social media app Weibo. While Digital Chat Station was quick to specify the chipsets on these two phones, no names were given for the models. They also mentioned that the launch was earlier expected on May 25 but was postponed to June 18, Gadgets 360 reported.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G was announced last week. This system-on-chip comes with Kryo 670 CPU, which runs 40 percent faster than the Kryo 475 CPU, which was on board the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. Apart from running 40 percent faster, the Snapdragon 778G will also come with a dedicated Adreno 642L GPU.

The SoC also has the Hexagon 770 low power consuming processor and the second generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub that improves AI functionalities. For image processing, the SoC contains the Qualcomm Spectra 570L triple image signal processor. The triple ISP is able to capture triple images of up to 22-megapixel resolution at the same time and also supports wide, ultra-wide modes as well as offers 4K HDR10+ video capturing.

Realme will be hosting an event on May 25, where the company is going to launch its TV and smartwatch. The company will broadcast the event through its YouTube channel. The event is expected to launch eight new products in all, including the Realme TV and smartwatch. Among the expected new launches are a smartphone, a power bank and a true wireless earbud.