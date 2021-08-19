Realme launches first laptop in India; check prices, offers, specs here

Realme launched its first laptop in India and it is a slim and light ultrabook with 11-generation Intel core processors, Windows 10, and up to 11-hour battery life.

Price and availability

It is priced at Rs 46,999 for the Intel Corei3, 8GB+256 GB model and Rs 59,999 for the Intel Corei5 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model. As an introductory offer, the company is offering the base variant (8GB+256 GB) at Rs 44,999 and the other model at Rs 56,999. The laptops will be available from August 30 on Flipkart, Realme, and other retail stores.

Features

The company claims that its laptop is capable of handling games like League of Legends, Overwatch, and Shadow of the Tomb. The laptop has a dual-fan ‘Storm Cooling’ thermal management system that has two copper pipes to disperse heat.

The laptop comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Customers will also get up to 512 GB of PCIe SSD storage. It also sports latest connectivity options like WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.

The device runs on Windows 10 and can be upgraded to Windows 11. It features a 14-inch IPS display and has 2160 X 1440 pixel resolution with 3:2 aspect ratio and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The display is almost 33 percent brighter than the other laptops that only have 400 nits of peak brightness.

The laptop is 5.33mm thick on the sides and 8.45mm on the top. It has a premium all-metallic built and is available in Real Blue and Real Grey.

The thin bezel design has enhanced its screen body ratio to 90 percent, which is more than the screen-to-body ratio available on Apple’s MacBook Air (82 percent).

The company has preloaded a feature called PC Connect, that allows users to connect their smartphones with the device so as to view the phone’s screen on the laptop. It also initiates a faster file transfer experience that works simply by dragging or dropping files on the laptop’s display. This feature offers a smart application integration that lets the system recognise file types of most data available on a user’s phone.

Realme Book Slim also comes with a backlit keyboard with a three-position backlight adjustment and 1.33mm key travel. It also has a two-in-one fingerprint power button. The touchpad supports multitouch gestures and Microsoft’s PTP precision touch technology.

The Slim Book has two Harman speakers that will deliver an immersive surround sound effect backed by DTS audio technology. The device comes with two microphones that use artificial intelligence (AI) and a pre-processing technology feature to eliminate noise when participating in video conferences or meetings.

The laptop comes packed with a 54W battery that may last up to 11 hours on a single charge. It has 65W fast charger support that is claimed to charge 50 percent of the built-in battery in 30 minutes.