Realme hikes prices of smartphones by up to Rs 1500; check how much they cost now

China-based smartphone manufacturer Realme has increased prices of select models, citing an increase in component cost. Two of their popular models, the Realme 8 and Realme C11 (2021), are part of the list.

The Realme 8 4GB+128G model is now priced at Rs 15,999 from the earlier Rs 14,499 making it costlier by Rs 1,500. The Realme 8 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 16,999 compared to Rs 15,499 earlier while the Realme 8 4GB + 128GB model is now at Rs 15,999, up from Rs 14,999.

The Realme C11 (2021) 4 GB + 64GB is now priced at Rs 8,799 compared to Rs 8,499. Even sub-Rs 7,000 smartphones have seen a price hike. Realme C11 (2021) 2 GB+32GB, which was earlier priced at Rs 6,999, will now cost Rs 7,299.

Other models that saw a revision in prices are the Realme C25s, Realme C21, and Realme 8 5G.

The Realme C25s saw a bump of Rs 500 and it is now being sold for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 10,499 for their base model. The Realme C21 also saw a hike of Rs 500. Its latest price is Rs 8,999. Realme 8 5G now costs Rs 15,499, up from Rs 13,999.

The price hike is applicable across all platforms, including online players like Flipkart and Realme.com.