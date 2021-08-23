Realme C21Y budget smartphone launched in India; check price, camera quality, specifications

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme expanded its entry-level smartphone C series in India with the launch of the affordable C21Y on August 23. This new budget device comes packed with a 5000mAh battery and has a triple camera setup on the back. The phone can be purchased from Realme’s official website and Flipkart.

The company announced the launch on Twitter. The first sale of the budget smartphone will start at 12 pm on August 30, Realme announced. “The #realmeC21Y is here! A powerhouse of features with 5000mAh Massive Battery, 16.5cm (6.5") Large Display, Instant Fingerprint Sensor & much more. Starting at Rs 8,999. 1st sale at 12 PM on 30th Aug. Available on http://realme.com & @Flipkart. http://bit.ly/3gqXh0J ”, tweeted Realme.

Realme C21Y Specs and Features

Realme confirmed that the device will sport a 6.5 inch (16.5cm) large display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89.5 percent screen to body ratio. It has a thick chin bezel. The smartphone comes with a TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection.

The affordable smartphone comes paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card Slot. It is powered by Unisoc T610 12nm Octa-core processor that comes with a 1.6gGHz Arm Cortex- A55 processor architecture. The phone will be offered in two colour options -- Cross Black and Cross Blue.

The device features a triple rear camera setup. It sports a 13-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. In addition, the phone has features like slow-motion recording, Super Nightscape mode, Chroma Boost, and 1080p video recording.

With a 5000mAh battery, the device offers reverse charging as well with 10W charging support. The other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a micro-USB port, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing and availability

The device is already available in Vietnam and now has finally made its way into the Indian market. The company confirmed that it will be offered at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and realme.com

In Vietnam, the 3GB +32GB variant is available for a price of VND 32,40,000 (Around Rs 10,5000) and the 4GB + 64GB variant is available for VND 37,10,000 (Around Rs 12,000).