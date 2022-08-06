Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best tech gifts for your sibling

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In the past decade, the trend of surprising siblings with gadgets has really picked up during the festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Gone are the days when clothing, beauty products or jewellery were among the only gift options for Raksha Bandhan. In the past decade, the trend of surprising siblings with gadgets has really picked up during the festival which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. In fact, several companies offer special discounts for Raksha Bandhan shopping.

Here are some fun and cool gadgets that you can gift your siblings to win their heart this Raksha Bandhan

Kindle (10th Gen):

If your sibling is a bookworm, go with Amazon Kindle 10th generation. It comes with a 6-inch e-ink display and holds thousands of books. You can always buy more books from the Kindle store. The device starts from Rs 6,799.

Bluetooth speaker: Speakers have moved beyond their conventional role of just playing music. On your voice command, speakers can assist in shopping, switch off electric appliances connected with IoT technology, and what not. If you wish to gift something pricey, go for Amazon smart speakers. If not, go for the cute JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker. The portable device offers good audio quality at just Rs 2,000.

Smartwatch: Redefining convenience, smartwatches let you track time, pick calls, read messages, assist in exercise sessions, and more. There is a gamut of options for you to pick from depending on your budget -- from Apple Watch Series 7 to 'Made in India' Noise smartwatches.

Smartphone: If you are willing to spend a little more, there's nothing better than gifting a brand-new smartphone. There are hundreds of options to choose from in almost every price range. If you want to go the Apple route, the iPhone 13 (selling at a starting price of Rs 68,990) is among the best gadgets available in the market. It also comes with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 6.1-inch display. For Android lovers, OnePlus, Google, Realme, Samsung, and Motorola have all rolled out amazing handsets at reasonable prices.

Camera accessories: If your sibling is a selfie lover, camera-related accessories would make for a great gift. You can scour shopping sites for accessories to fix the light, enable camera rotation, and position the camera angle better.