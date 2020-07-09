Healthcare Railway engineer invents 30-gram device that sends social distancing alert Updated : July 09, 2020 04:28 PM IST The device can fit into a pocket or a small purse, can be attached with ID cards and can also be used along with a wristwatch. The device can be recharged with the help of a charger. Once it is charged, it will be active for more than twelve hours. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply