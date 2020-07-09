  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty end over a percent higher led by metals, financials
Asian stocks grind higher as focus turns to earnings
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar
Home Smart tech
Healthcare

Railway engineer invents 30-gram device that sends social distancing alert

Updated : July 09, 2020 04:28 PM IST

The device can fit into a pocket or a small purse, can be attached with ID cards and can also be used along with a wristwatch.
The device can be recharged with the help of a charger. Once it is charged, it will be active for more than twelve hours. 
Railway engineer invents 30-gram device that sends social distancing alert

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1,200 fresh cases reported in UP; 8 states account for 90% active cases in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1,200 fresh cases reported in UP; 8 states account for 90% active cases in India

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over a percent higher led by metals, financials

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over a percent higher led by metals, financials

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up 1%; financials, metals contribute gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up 1%; financials, metals contribute gains

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement