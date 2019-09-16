#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Smart tech
Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NaMo App becomes ‘better, faster and sleeker’; Check out what's new here

Updated : September 16, 2019 05:21 PM IST

The new update comes with features that make the app better, faster and sleeker to operate.
It also comes with a newer design that makes access to the app content a much easier process.
The new features introduced to the app include faster and one-touch navigation, a new content section called ‘NaMo Exclusive’ and content recommendations based on your interest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NaMo App becomes ‘better, faster and sleeker’; Check out what's new here
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Emkay maintains buy on Bandhan Bank, sees 32% upside in 12 months despite reduced target price

Emkay maintains buy on Bandhan Bank, sees 32% upside in 12 months despite reduced target price

These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance

These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance

Is the worst over for midcaps? Despite volatility these stocks have gained over 10% in the last 1 month

Is the worst over for midcaps? Despite volatility these stocks have gained over 10% in the last 1 month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV