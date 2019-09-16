Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NaMo App becomes ‘better, faster and sleeker’; Check out what's new here

An all-new updated version of the Narendra Modi app (NaMo app) was launched on Monday. The new version, that comes a day before the Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi's birthday, is the first update on the app, since the 2019 elections.

Tweeting on his twitter page about the new development, PM Modi said that the new updates will help to deepen the interaction using it. “NaMo App gets a new update! It is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience. Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the App!” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1173517493379330048

The new update comes with features that make the app better, faster and sleeker to operate. It also comes with a newer design that makes access to the app content a much easier process.

The new features introduced to the app include faster and one-touch navigation, a new content section called ‘NaMo Exclusive’ and content recommendations based on your interest.

Additionally, the app has now been equipped with the all-new slide feature that allows users to just slide to access more content across various sections.