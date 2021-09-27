Poco C31 to be launched on September 30; check details

Poco is all set to launch its new smartphone Poco C31 in India on September 30. Through a teaser on Twitter, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart and could go on a sale during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2021 that is set to start from October 3.

The phone is expected to succeed the Poco C3 smartphone that was launched last October. The company said that they sold over two million Poco C3 units in the country in August this year.

The C series phones are quite affordable and usually priced at less than Rs 10,000. So, the Poco C31 might be priced in the same category. It may also mean that the device will not come with a lot of fancy features.

As per the teaser, the phone will come with a waterdrop-style notch on the display, slim side bezels, and a thicker bottom bezel.

Specifications

Poco C31 is likely to be an upgrade to Poco C3. It might be a dual-SIM phone and may run on MIUI 12 for Poco, which is based on Android 10.

The phone may feature a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1600 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4 GB of RAM.

Poco C31 may feature a triple rear camera setup. The camera set might include a 13 megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2 megapixel macro sensor along with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For the front camera, the phone may house a 5 megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It may come with up to 64 GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card. The phone is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery that will support 10W of fast charging.