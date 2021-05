India’s leading digital payment platform Paytm has warned users against a message that is being circulated through a fake website promising a cashback offer of Rs 2,647.

With the recent lockdowns across states following COVID-19 pandemic, the use of digital payments has increased significantly. However, criminal elements are also using this opportunity to indulge in financial frauds.

The latest in the series of online frauds are the phishing sites that send pop-up notifications on mobile phones, stating, "Congratulations! You have won a Paytm Scratch Card". Once the users click on the link, they are redirected to a website called paytm-cashoffer.com.

Incidentally, this link works only on a smartphone and not on a desktop or any other device.

As the phishing site is identical to the original Paytm site in terms of look and design, the users fall prey to the scam and go ahead with the transaction. The fictitious site then asks the user to send this money to their Paytm account by redirecting them to the original Paytm app and asks them to pay the same amount.

Paytm has advised users to report such frauds immediately to prevent cyber fraud. Paytm users can report such frauds through the customer support helpline on the app.

Here’s how to report a fraud on Paytm

Step 1: Go to '24x7 Help and Support' option in the Paytm app

Step 2: Select 'Report Fraud Transactions' option from 'Choose a service to begin' section

Step 3: Select an issue (Fraud transaction on Paytm wallet, Fraud on Paytm debit card, Report a phishing site or link, etc.)

Step 4: Share details so that officials at Paytm can take necessary action.

Paytm also recommends users remain alert against QR code frauds and use only trustworthy QR codes and avoid public ones because cybercriminals often swap the merchant QR codes with theirs and take away the money meant for the merchant.