Chinese consumer electronics company Oppo is likely to launch a series of next-generation gadgets at its K9 5G event, scheduled for May 6. In an update posted on the Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo regarding the launch event, Oppo has clarified that it will roll out multiple K9 devices.

In a Weibo post, Oppo has stated that its K9 5G phone will work on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC platform. For a superior gaming experience, the mobile will come with a VC liquid cooling technology to keep the temperature of the handset under check. The other major highlight of the device includes a triple rear camera setup.

In a previous post, the company claimed that the device will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The company claimed that the mobile can be fully charged in 35 minutes. It is expected to come in 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variants, reports suggest.

The Enco Air TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds, it will likely support Bluetooth 5.2 and come with multiple noise cancellation modes. On a single charge, it can be used for an average of 5 hours, depending on the noise cancellation mode activated. However, the company has shied away from revealing many details about the gadget.

As for the K9 Smart TV, Oppo has said that the HDR 10 certified gadget will have professional colour calibration. It is likely to come in three sizes — 43 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches. The other sophisticated features of the TV will include automatic dimming, automatic gamma adjustment, and more. The pricing of the 43-inch model will be kept on the affordable side.